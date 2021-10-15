Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a high-pressure system south of us brought summer-like temperatures, although we did not see much sunshine. Today, warmer temperatures will come into WV, but a powerful cold front out west will bring rain later tonight. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds coming from the west. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and rain chances will be low in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low-80s for most areas, so the summer-like weather continues. Overall, expect a nice afternoon. Tonight, however, rain showers, and even a few storms, associated with the front push in after 2 AM, bringing plenty of rain to NCWV overnight. Some showers and storms could produce heavy rain and even gusty winds, which could cause problems. Because of the storm potential, the Storm Prediction Center does have NCWV under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe storms are possible. We’ll likely see about 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain in some areas by late-morning. So make sure you grab your umbrella, give yourself a few minutes extra time on the roads, and have plans in place just in case something happens. Temperatures will also be warm tonight, in the mid-60s. Winds will be breezy, coming from the west at 10 to 20 mph. Overall, expect a dreary night. By midday tomorrow, most of the rain, barring patches of mountain drizzle, will be gone, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the afternoon, being in the 50s by late-afternoon. In short, you’ll want a coat tomorrow afternoon. After Saturday, the first half of next week will finally bring fall-like conditions, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Towards the latter half of next week, temperatures will rise into the upper-60s to low-70s, with the mornings still on the chilly side. In short, after a summer-like end to the workweek and a rainy Saturday, the next few days will certainly be seasonable.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon, so expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We might see an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, but most areas stay dry. Temperatures will be in the summer-like low-80s. High: 82.

Tonight: We start out with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Between 2 to 4 AM, however, rain showers, and even a few storms, push into NCWV. Some of these showers and storms could bring heavy rain and even gusty winds throughout overnight into the morning, so make sure to go slow on the roads if necessary and have plans in place just in case. Barring that, expect cloudy skies, southerly winds, and cooling temperatures. Low: 63.

Saturday: Rainy morning, with a few isolated storms possible and plenty of showers in the early-morning, so give yourself a few extra minutes on the roads and make sure to have plans in place just in case. By noon, most of the rain is gone, resulting in clearing skies and winds coming from the west at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be much cooler and more seasonable than the past few days, in the mid-60s. In short, expect a soggy morning and a cool afternoon. High: 66.

Sunday: Beautiful afternoon, with partly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy, coming from the west at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, cooler-than-average and more seasonable. Overall, expect a cool, nice day. High: 62.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.