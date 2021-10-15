Advertisement

Justice announces $1B broadband initiative

Governor Jim Justice on Friday announced a $1 billion initiative to expand broadband access across the state.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice on Friday announced a $1 billion initiative to expand broadband access across the state.

The plan, which state leaders say will draw from a mix of government and private-sector funds, will bring high-speed internet access to approximately 200,000 homes and businesses in underserved areas of the state.

Justice says this is the largest investment in broadband in the state’s history.

“This is surely a landmark day for West Virginia,” he said.

According to FCC data, at least 30% of the state’s rural homes and businesses currently lack adequate broadband access, leaving West Virginia with one of the nation’s lowest broadband connectivity rates.

Officials say the state’s mountainous geography has proven a major challenge.

“We’ve been talking for years about how to fix the rural broadband problem,” Justice said. “Now we’re finally going to do it.”

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

