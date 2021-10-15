Kayla Smith’s Evening Forecast | October 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will likely be the last 80-degree day we see for the rest of 2021. High temperatures around the area today had a chance to tie record highs, but cloud cover stifled the possibility and kept us a few degrees cooler. Tonight we start to get the effects of the cold front that will pass through West Virginia Saturday morning. Some spotty showers are possible through the night, and isolated thunderstorms could develop Saturday morning as we wake up. The chance of showers continues through Saturday afternoon, but by the early evening, most of the rain will be past. The low temperature tonight, 66, will turn out to be the high-temperature tomorrow, as colder air will be ushered in with the cold front. By mid-day Saturday, the temperature will have descended into the low 60s. Winds will also pick up Saturday and Sunday, at about 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph, or 30mph in the mountains. For Sunday, expect a partly cloudy and windy day with temperatures in the low 60s. High pressure will dominate over our area all next week, bringing plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will slowly rise throughout the week. Monday will have a high temperature in the mid-60s, and low 70s will return for Tuesday through Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; showers late and into the AM. Low: 66

Saturday: AM thunderstorms & lingering mid-day showers clearing by late afternoon. Winds 10-15mph with gusts of 20-25mph. High: 66

Sunday: Partly cloudy; winds 10-15mph with gusts of 20-25mph. High: 61

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 65

