Advertisement

Police officer attacked by woman with bat near US Capitol, reports say

The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly...
The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly attacking an officer.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.

Several officers had confronted the woman, who “appeared agitated” and raised the bat she was carrying, WJLA reported

During the scuffle, she reportedly bit an officer, CNN said.

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges.

Multiple protesters challenging fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday amid a sit-in at the Department of the Interior building in downtown Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Security at the Capitol has been under the microscope since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns
High-speed chase generic
Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say
Levi Estep - WV Corrections
Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting lifelong ‘friend’
Investigation underway after ‘concerning’ reports at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
Man dies after car hits tree in Mon County

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says