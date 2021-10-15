WVDNR mails permits for limited antlerless deer season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Permits for a limited antlerless deer firearms season in select parts of the state are being mailed to successful applicants, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Friday.

The special permits give selected hunters a chance to hunt antlerless deer in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined harvesting necessary to meet management objectives.

Hunters may check to see if they were selected for a permit at WVhunt.com.

For more information about antlerless deer season dates, hunters should refer to the 2021-2022 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations.

Regulations are available at DNR district offices, DNR license agents and online at WVdnr.gov.

