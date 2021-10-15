Advertisement

WVDNR mails permits for limited antlerless deer season

Hunters may check to see if they were selected for a permit at WVhunt.com.
Deer
Deer(WVDNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Permits for a limited antlerless deer firearms season in select parts of the state are being mailed to successful applicants, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Friday.

The special permits give selected hunters a chance to hunt antlerless deer in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined harvesting necessary to meet management objectives.

Hunters may check to see if they were selected for a permit at WVhunt.com.

For more information about antlerless deer season dates, hunters should refer to the 2021-2022 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations.

Regulations are available at DNR district offices, DNR license agents and online at WVdnr.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns
High-speed chase generic
Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say
Levi Estep - WV Corrections
Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting lifelong ‘friend’
Man dies after car hits tree in Mon County
Investigation underway after ‘concerning’ reports at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Latest News

Justice announces $1B broadband initiative
Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
Clarksburg VA nursing facility resident dies after COVID-19 infection, governor says
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 14
Man accused of killing childhood friend
Man accused of killing childhood friend