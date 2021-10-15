Advertisement

WWII veteran moved to tears during 100th birthday celebration

By Amber Krycka and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONT, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - An Illinois World War II veteran had some unexpected company for this 100th birthday.

WEEK reports a school bus filled with seventh graders from Tremont stopped in front of William C. Elliott’s home and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The middle schoolers started a group called Generations, and they plan to deliver more special moments for seniors.

Several drivers came by as well, honking their horns to express their good wishes.

Elliott said he loved every minute of it, and he was filled with emotion.

“It’s so exciting. It’s bringing on tears,” Elliott said. “I’m getting up in years. 99 ... 100 years, really hanging in there.”

Elliott enlisted in the military in March 1940. He went into Normandy one week after D-Day.

He was sent to England after being wounded, and he was released from active duty in the fall of 1945.

Copyright 2021 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns
High-speed chase generic
Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say
Levi Estep - WV Corrections
Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting lifelong ‘friend’
Man dies after car hits tree in Mon County
Investigation underway after ‘concerning’ reports at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Latest News

FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, back right,...
Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command
President Joe Biden visited a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal to...
Biden reassures progressives on cuts to spending bill
WWII veteran moved to tears over 100th birthday wishes
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine