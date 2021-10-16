Advertisement

5 Sports Pregame Show: Pepperoni Roll Taste Test with FSHS

Clarksburg versus Fairmont to find the better roll
By Julia Westerman and Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was almost too easy for the students of Fairmont Senior High School... they know their local pepperoni rolls, and they know them well.

Polar Bear students decided between rolls from Clarksburg and Fairmont, and ultimately they decided the Fairmont rolls were the best.

Fairmont Senior, like the pepperoni rolls, was also the best Friday night. The Polar Bears defeated RCB 21-20, continuing their streak of wins over the Flying Eagles.

