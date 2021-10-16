Advertisement

5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights

The playoffs are near! Three weeks to go in the regular season
Week 8 FB Highlights
Week 8 FB Highlights(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman and Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Check out the Week 8 action from across the area. Playoffs are just around the corner!

RCB AT FAIRMONT SENIOR

PARKERSBURG SOUTH AT MORGANTOWN

LEWIS COUNTY AT NORTH MARION

WEBSTER COUNTY AT RITCHIE COUNTY

UNIVERSITY AT BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR

EAST FAIRMONT AT LIBERTY

DODDRIDGE COUNTY AT RAVENSWOOD

WILLIAMSTOWN AT TYLER CONSOLIDATED

BRAXTON COUNTY AT ROANE COUNTY

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Levi Estep - WV Corrections
Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting lifelong ‘friend’
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
Clarksburg VA nursing facility resident dies after COVID-19 infection, governor says

Latest News

5 Sports Pregame Show - Fairmont Senior
5 Sports Pregame Show: Pepperoni Roll Taste Test with FSHS
5 Sports Pregame Show - Head Coach Nick Bartic
5 Sports Pregame Show: Fairmont Senior Head Football Coach Nick Bartic
High school XC
Martin, Smoak take top spots at Big 10 Cross Country Championship
People's Bank Player of the Week: Jeremiah King
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King