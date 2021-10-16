Gary D. Little of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 14, 1946, at his home in Taylor County WV; the son of late Denzil “Banjo” Little and Anna (Knight) Little. Gary retired after 42 years of service with Industrial Resources of Fairmont. He loved hunting, bailing hay, and spending time with his 5 grandsons. He enjoyed watching sunsets and the moon as it would rise over the grove. He also enjoyed shooting his 22 riffle. Gary never met a stranger. He always enjoyed joking with friends and family. No one was ever safe from his endless pranks and practical jokes. Gary is survived by his wife of 53 ½ years, Helen (Vandergrift) Little of Bridgeport, his two daughters, Rhonda Moran and her husband Jeff; Sandra Cunningham and her husband Tony both of Bridgeport; his 5 grandsons Ethan and Shane Moran, Elijah, Wyatt, and Ian Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gary was proceeded in death by his brother, Paul Luther Little, and his sister Doris Jean Kisner. Family and friends are welcome to call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home located at 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Hepzibah Baptist Church located at 2107 Tolley Road, Bridgeport, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Alan Rosenberger officiating. Interment will follow at the Hepzibah Baptist Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com.

