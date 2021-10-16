Advertisement

Glenville State Football Grabs a Road Win at Alderson Broaddus Homeocming

Pioneers put up a 35-21 victory
Glenville State Football wins 35-21 over Alderson Broaddus
Glenville State Football wins 35-21 over Alderson Broaddus(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State Pioneers traveled to Philippi this afternoon to take on the Alderson Broaddus Battlers.

AB’s touchdown’s for the day included two from Anthony Billups, and a 47-yd pass to Terrance Tate.

On the Glenville side, three TDs came from Alfred Menjor. A 58-yd fumble recovery was tallied by Seth Arnold and Zay Huff also got in on the scoring action, giving Glenville a 4-yd TD rush.

Both teams are back on the turf next Saturday.

