Glenville State Football Grabs a Road Win at Alderson Broaddus Homeocming
Pioneers put up a 35-21 victory
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State Pioneers traveled to Philippi this afternoon to take on the Alderson Broaddus Battlers.
AB’s touchdown’s for the day included two from Anthony Billups, and a 47-yd pass to Terrance Tate.
On the Glenville side, three TDs came from Alfred Menjor. A 58-yd fumble recovery was tallied by Seth Arnold and Zay Huff also got in on the scoring action, giving Glenville a 4-yd TD rush.
Both teams are back on the turf next Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.