Glenville State Football Grabs a Road Win at Alderson Broaddus Homeocming

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State Pioneers traveled to Philippi this afternoon to take on the Alderson Broaddus Battlers.

AB’s touchdown’s for the day included two from Anthony Billups, and a 47-yd pass to Terrance Tate.

On the Glenville side, three TDs came from Alfred Menjor. A 58-yd fumble recovery was tallied by Seth Arnold and Zay Huff also got in on the scoring action, giving Glenville a 4-yd TD rush.

Both teams are back on the turf next Saturday.

