Philip Barbour Boy’s Soccer Taken Down by Williamstown Yellowjackets

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour hosted the Williamstown Yellowjackets for a rainy day on the pitch.

Fouls lead Williamstown to both of their goals, each scored by Alex Irvin.

Colts’ lone goal came in the final three seconds of the first half, scored by Grant Dadisman.

The 10-4-1 Colts are back this Thursday for sectional play as the No. 1 seed.

