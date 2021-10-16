Advertisement

Philip Barbour Boy’s Soccer Taken Down by Williamstown Yellowjackets

No. 1 Seeded Colts back on the field for sectional play this Thursday
Philip Barbour boy's soccer looses 2-1 to the Williamstown Yellowjackets
Philip Barbour boy's soccer looses 2-1 to the Williamstown Yellowjackets(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour hosted the Williamstown Yellowjackets for a rainy day on the pitch.

Fouls lead Williamstown to both of their goals, each scored by Alex Irvin.

Colts’ lone goal came in the final three seconds of the first half, scored by Grant Dadisman.

The 10-4-1 Colts are back this Thursday for sectional play as the No. 1 seed.

