This Week’s Best in NCWV Sports (10/11-10/17)

The area’s greatest pros, woahs & throws
This week's best in NCWV sports (10/11-10/17)
This week's best in NCWV sports (10/11-10/17)(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s best in NCWV Sports.

Tuesday - Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer named Big 10 Champions following their 5-0 win over RCB.

Wednesday - Former college and NBA player Chris Herren talked to students at Taylor County Middle School about finding their passion.

Thursday - It was Big 10 Cross County Championship time! Preston’s Allie Martin and Elkins’ Charlie Smoak took the top slot in their respective categories.

Friday - A typical fall West Virginia Friday night was highlighted by an RCB at Fairmont Senior matchup, the Polar Bears took the homecoming win 21-20.

