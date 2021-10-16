Advertisement

Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead

(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday just after 8:30 p.m. the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 that left four people dead.

Deputies and state troopers from the West Union and Bridgeport detachments determined that a 2007 Chevy Malibu pulled from Doe Run Road onto U.S. Route 50 West, and a FedEx tractor truck with a double trailer was traveling west on Route 50 and struck the vehicle.

Both drivers and two passengers in the Chevy were pronounced dead on the scene.

First responders say the investigation is ongoing and the names of the victims will not be released until family’s have been notified.

Stick with 5 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Levi Estep - WV Corrections
Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting lifelong ‘friend’
Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
Clarksburg VA nursing facility resident dies after COVID-19 infection, governor says
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Bridgeport business celebrates National Freedom Day
Freedom Day USA at Wilson Martino Dental
Freedom Day USA at Wilson Martino Dental
Deer
WVDNR mails permits for limited antlerless deer season
Justice announces $1B broadband initiative