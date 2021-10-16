Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday just after 8:30 p.m. the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 that left four people dead.

Deputies and state troopers from the West Union and Bridgeport detachments determined that a 2007 Chevy Malibu pulled from Doe Run Road onto U.S. Route 50 West, and a FedEx tractor truck with a double trailer was traveling west on Route 50 and struck the vehicle.

Both drivers and two passengers in the Chevy were pronounced dead on the scene.

First responders say the investigation is ongoing and the names of the victims will not be released until family’s have been notified.

