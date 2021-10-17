North Central Weekly View: Eye and mental health have a connection

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s segment we’re talking about the importance of eye health and the important break you should take when it comes to what you consume on social media.

Spectrum Optical (Bridgeport) - Two optometrists explain the importance of keeping up with your eye health on an annual basis and how digital eyestrain is even more common now more than ever since living in a pandemic. Find out what tips and advice they’re sharing on this week’s North Central Weekly View. You can also visit their website for more information, or stop by their office in Bridgeport or Morgantown.

Elaine Parke - She is from Berkeley Springs, WV and the author of The Habits of Unity. It’s a book that can be beneficial to follow when it comes to social media use and in life in general. Parke explains the importance of taking time to disconnect from posts that affect mental health. To do so, she shares monthly habits to live by. Find out more on this week’s segment. For more on Parke’s book, visit her website.

