Owner of Sweet A Licious still holding community events after devastating fire

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - After a devastating fire in Buckhannon one local business pushed forward despite losing everything in their shop.

Michelle Jack’s 30 year dream went up in flames on October 5. Her ice cream shop Sweet A Licious was one of several businesses affected by the Main Street fire.

“I don’t know how we are going to carry on forward. Honestly, I am just in prayer about it, waiting on insurance to deal with insurance and that type of thing. Right now, we’re just taking it day by day,” Jack said.

While the shop was closed, Jack was still bringing ice cream to the Buckhannon community in her pink and white bus named, Sweetie.

“I love to see the kids’ expressions, and honestly, you wouldn’t believe how many adults smile when they see the truck and hear the music coming. So it really provides a lot of joy to them and to me,” she added.

In addition to the bus. Jack was still planning to hold some of the business’ annual community events.

For the first time she was hosting a small event at her pumpkin patch. Kids were able to come get a pumpkin and then watch a Halloween movie at dark.

One of the features of the event was a Halloween picture backdrop for families to get their picture taken.

Families needed to purchase their tickets ahead of time as only 20 people were able to participate each day of the event.

Jack said families need to reach out on Sweet A Licious’ Facebook page to get tickets for the event.

The event was held at 6:45 p.m. on October 15, 22, 23 and 29.

Jack explained she was not sure what the future of her business will look like. But she hoped to re-open her shop at a different location.

