Advertisement

Albert Michael Gallo

Hazel Ellen Sickles
Hazel Ellen Sickles(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Albert Michael Gallo, 60, of Fairmont passed away at his home on October 16, 2021.  He was born on October 4, 1961, a son of the late Albert Michael and Mildred Herrod Gallo. He enjoyed trips to the Mountains and NASCAR.  Albert enjoyed movies especially James Bond and Clint Eastwood films.  He was known for his artistic ability.  He was most known and respected for his love and tireless dedication to his mail contract with the United States Postal Service. He is survived by his loving wife Michelle Patterson Gallo whom her married in 1999; one son Zachary M. Gallo and his fiancé Destiny Linn of Shinnston; two daughter Michaela Gallo and Chablis Gallo both of Morgantown; one sister Rose Myers of Fairmont; grandchildren Mika, Chloe, Aurora, and Trinity Gallo and Corbin Linn. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 1 – 4 p.m.  A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Police: 4 hurt in shooting near Ala. high school football game
Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns

Latest News

Billy Wayne Green
Billy Wayne Green
Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr
Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr
Gary D. Little
Gary D. Little
Marvin Earl Miller
Marvin Earl Miller