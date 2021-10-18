Albert Michael Gallo, 60, of Fairmont passed away at his home on October 16, 2021. He was born on October 4, 1961, a son of the late Albert Michael and Mildred Herrod Gallo. He enjoyed trips to the Mountains and NASCAR. Albert enjoyed movies especially James Bond and Clint Eastwood films. He was known for his artistic ability. He was most known and respected for his love and tireless dedication to his mail contract with the United States Postal Service. He is survived by his loving wife Michelle Patterson Gallo whom her married in 1999; one son Zachary M. Gallo and his fiancé Destiny Linn of Shinnston; two daughter Michaela Gallo and Chablis Gallo both of Morgantown; one sister Rose Myers of Fairmont; grandchildren Mika, Chloe, Aurora, and Trinity Gallo and Corbin Linn. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 1 – 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.