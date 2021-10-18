Advertisement

Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr

Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr
Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr(Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr, 56, of Shinnston passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 15, 2021.  He is survived by his father Arthur Freeland, Sr. and his wife Terry.; his soulmate and wife of 42 years Martha Fry Freeland; two children Jessica Beslanowitch and her husband Justin and Junior Freeland and his wife Jennifer; his adopted son Danny Tennant; his grandchildren were his whole life Payge and Samantha Freeland, Sara and Benjamin Beslanowitch. Arthur was a man of few words, but he lived and loved like every day was his last day.  He and his son where the owner’s and operators J&J Auto Repair.  Junior loved his family and friends. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 10:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m.   A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Frazier of Faith Apostolic Church.  Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.   Friends may leave memories of Junior at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game
Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns
Clarksburg History Museum's opens a new exhibit about local serial killer, Harry Powers.
Clarksburg History Museum opens a new exhibit about Quiet Dell serial killer, Harry Powers

Latest News

Gary D. Little
Gary D. Little
Marvin Earl Miller
Marvin Earl Miller
Mark Conley
Mark Conley
Daisy K. Hawkins Wilcox
Daisy K. Hawkins Wilcox