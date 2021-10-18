Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr
Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr, 56, of Shinnston passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 15, 2021. He is survived by his father Arthur Freeland, Sr. and his wife Terry.; his soulmate and wife of 42 years Martha Fry Freeland; two children Jessica Beslanowitch and her husband Justin and Junior Freeland and his wife Jennifer; his adopted son Danny Tennant; his grandchildren were his whole life Payge and Samantha Freeland, Sara and Benjamin Beslanowitch. Arthur was a man of few words, but he lived and loved like every day was his last day. He and his son where the owner’s and operators J&J Auto Repair. Junior loved his family and friends. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 10:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Frazier of Faith Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Friends may leave memories of Junior at www.carpenterandford.com
BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.