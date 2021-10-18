Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr, 56, of Shinnston passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 15, 2021. He is survived by his father Arthur Freeland, Sr. and his wife Terry.; his soulmate and wife of 42 years Martha Fry Freeland; two children Jessica Beslanowitch and her husband Justin and Junior Freeland and his wife Jennifer; his adopted son Danny Tennant; his grandchildren were his whole life Payge and Samantha Freeland, Sara and Benjamin Beslanowitch. Arthur was a man of few words, but he lived and loved like every day was his last day. He and his son where the owner’s and operators J&J Auto Repair. Junior loved his family and friends. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 10:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Frazier of Faith Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Friends may leave memories of Junior at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.