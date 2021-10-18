Advertisement

Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash

Authorities have identified four people killed in a crash last Friday in Doddridge County.
(KWQC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have identified four people killed in a crash last Friday in Doddridge County.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 50.

Deputies and state troopers from the West Union and Bridgeport detachments determined that a 2007 Chevy Malibu pulled from Doe Run Road onto U.S. Route 50 West, and a FedEx tractor truck with a double trailer was traveling west on Route 50 and struck the vehicle.

The driver of the FedEx truck was identified as Christopher Spicer.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was identified as Larry Root. The passengers were identified as Roxanna Root and Linda Yost.

