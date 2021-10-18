Advertisement

Billy Wayne Green

Billy Wayne Green
Billy Wayne Green(Billy Wayne Green)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Billy Wayne Green, 52 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born June 25, 1969 in Medina, Ohio to Charles P. Green, Sr. and the late Frankie Sue Osborne Green. Billy loved to draw and could draw anything. He loved spending time with his family and friends and could be found about anytime down the river fishing. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his brother Charles P. Green, Jr.; paternal grandparents Clarence “Bill” and Orcel Green; and maternal grandparents Emory and Mammie Osborne. He is survived by his father Charles of Webster Springs; son Bill Green of Fairmont; companion Katrina Pettry of Glen Daniel; sister Angela (Matt) Hamrick of Webster Springs; and a host of friends and other family members who will mourn his passing. In keeping with Billy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Green family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Police: 4 hurt in shooting near Ala. high school football game
Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns

Latest News

Hazel Ellen Sickles
Albert Michael Gallo
Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr
Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr
Gary D. Little
Gary D. Little
Marvin Earl Miller
Marvin Earl Miller