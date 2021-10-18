Billy Wayne Green, 52 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born June 25, 1969 in Medina, Ohio to Charles P. Green, Sr. and the late Frankie Sue Osborne Green. Billy loved to draw and could draw anything. He loved spending time with his family and friends and could be found about anytime down the river fishing. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his brother Charles P. Green, Jr.; paternal grandparents Clarence “Bill” and Orcel Green; and maternal grandparents Emory and Mammie Osborne. He is survived by his father Charles of Webster Springs; son Bill Green of Fairmont; companion Katrina Pettry of Glen Daniel; sister Angela (Matt) Hamrick of Webster Springs; and a host of friends and other family members who will mourn his passing. In keeping with Billy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Green family.

