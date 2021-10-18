Advertisement

Charlotte Patricia Malone

Published: Oct. 18, 2021
Charlotte Patricia Malone, 80, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on August 13, 1941, a daughter of the late James and Macy Cody Hendrickson. She is survived by her husband, Edward Malone, whom she married on November 24, 1963; one son, Dr. James Malone and his wife Lesli of Bridgeport; one daughter, Maria Fernandez and her husband Victor of Columbus, OH; two grandchildren, Mason Malone and Isabella Malone; one great granddaughter, Jewelianna Davis; one Aunt, Betty Monteleone; and one niece, Melissa Riley. She was also preceded in death by one brother, James Hendrickson. Mrs. Malone was a 1959 graduate of Notre Dame High School and was the manager of Madonna Day Care Center and a teacher’s aid at St. Mary’s Elementary School. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church and the Order of the Franciscan. Mrs. Malone enjoyed life with her family and the holidays and decorated at Christmas time equal to Macy’s Department Store. There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at ww.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Billy Wayne Green
Albert Michael Gallo
Arthur R. “Junior” Freeland, Jr
Gary D. Little