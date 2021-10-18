Advertisement

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. Powell has died Monday due to complications from COVID-19, his family reported.(Hillery Smith Garrison | AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, has died.

His family reported his death on Facebook.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Powell died Monday at Walter Reed National Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19, his family said.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game
Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns
Clarksburg History Museum's opens a new exhibit about local serial killer, Harry Powers.
Clarksburg History Museum opens a new exhibit about Quiet Dell serial killer, Harry Powers

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate change and rising seas to erase parts of cities
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build ‘metaverse’