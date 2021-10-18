David Wayne Riffle, 72, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. David was born in Jane Lew on July 15, 1949, a son of the late Warren Edwin Riffle and Stella Lura Goldsmith Riffle. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one daughter, Amanda Suzanne Riffle; two siblings: Warren Eugene Riffle and Emma Lea Straley; father and mother-in-law: Leonard Joseph and Betty Jean Hurst; sister-in-law, Brenda Sue Hurst; and brother-in-law, Rondal Eagle. On November 21, 1973, David married the love of his life, Carol Louise Hurst. Together they shared the joys of marriage nearly 48 wonderful years. Forever cherishing their memories of David are his wife, Carol Riffle of Jane Lew; three children: Tabetha Christine Grogg and husband, Randall, and David Joseph Riffle both of Jane Lew, and Shawn Wayne Tavares and husband, Peter, of Atlantic City, NJ; four grandchildren: Jasmine Marie, Christine Nicole, Haley Renee, and Gabriel Hunter Grogg; one sister, Debra Posey of Jane Lew; brother-in-law, Gayle Hurst and wife, Charlotte; three sisters-in-law: Debra Eagle, Terri Harris and husband, Jim, and Sheri McSweeny and husband, Perley; several nieces and nephews; all whom David will always love. David graduated from Lewis County High School in 1969 and was Methodist by faith. Over the years, David was a laborer at the brick plant in Jane Lew, a glass laborer at Mason Glassware, and built several houses. He also worked at Weston Transfer and Hardman Trucking Company. David loved camping and fishing with his family, hunting with his son-in-law, Randy Grogg, and anything he could do in the Wild and Wonderful outdoors of West Virginia. He often took rides through the beautiful countryside to look for deer. David always raised a garden and enjoyed relaxing on his front porch swing. Private Services will be held at a later date with Interment following at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Wayne Riffle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

