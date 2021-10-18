Frank William Mike, Sr.,60, of Fairmont passed away on October 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born in Orlando, Florida a son of William Mike of Mannington and the late Ann Marie Hayes Mike. Frank was retired from the City of Fairmont as a supervisor in the Utility Department. He was an avid fisherman and loved camping, hunting, and just being out by his pond. He was a wonderful and inspiring man whose whole world revolved around his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 25 years Patricia Kay Nunez Mike; four children Joshua Hill and his wife Amy of Ventura, CA, Tonya Queen and her husband Kris of Moon Township, PA, Frank Mike Jr. and his wife Carrie of Reidsville, NC, and Matthew Mike and his wife Melissa of Monongah.; four brothers Jim Mike and his wife Beverly of Ohio, Bill Mike and his wife Julie of Fairmont and Jess Mike and his wife Stephanie of Ohio; one sister Becky Mike; his grandchildren Makayla and Finley, Gavin and Elijah, Patrick and Peyton, Maddox and Madilynn and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Donation may be made to WVU Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 or your charity of choice. In keeping with his wishes his body will be cremated. A Celebration of Life Service will be held by his family at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be presiding over his arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left for the Mike family at www.carpenterandford.com

