‘It’s a nightmare’: Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The family of a missing Fairmont woman is continuing to search for their missing loved one.

Family members of 27-year-old Savannah Grant tell 5 News Grant was with two men in Outer Banks, North Carolina when a canoe she was in overturned Oct. 9 along the coast.

The men - Grant’s boyfriend and their roommate - were later found and rescued. Grant, however, hasn’t been seen since.

Local authorities and the Coast Guard combed the area for days, but have since suspended their search.

Now, Grant’s family is taking the mission to find her into their own hands.

Grant’s uncle, James Weekley, told 5 News he and other family members traveled to North Carolina and have worked with local residents to conduct ground and aerial searches.

They’ve also begun using the hashtag #bringsavannahhome on social media to encourage others to search for her.

Weekley says they won’t give up, no matter how bleak the situation may seem.

“We understand and have come to terms with the fact that she may not have survived,” he said. “But just not knowing...”

Local authorities are investigating, but Weekley says they have not been much help. He says Grant’s boyfriend and roommate have also not been able to provide answers.

“It’s a nightmare,” he said. “We’re down here...we’re doing everything we can but we’re just so mentally exhausted.”

The family is asking for prayers as they search, and for anyone who may have connections in North Carolina who could help to contact them.

You can reach James Weekley at 304-931-1425 or David Taft at 304-709-4813.

