Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was cloudy, due to leftover moisture from last week’s system. Today, a high-pressure system will bring clear skies, although we will still be on the cool side. For this afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies, with no chance of rain at all. Winds will come from the west at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will be on the cool but seasonable side, in the mid-60s. Tonight, expect clear skies, with light winds. No fog is expected, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. In short, expect a cool, sunny afternoon. Tomorrow will be similar, with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the mid-60s, as more warm air starts flowing in from the southwest. Overall, tomorrow will be nice as well. Temperatures will continue rising throughout the rest of the workweek, reaching into the upper-60s on Wednesday. The nice weather then ends on Thursday, as a cold front pushes in from the west, bringing rain showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours. While precipitation amounts could change, we’ll likely see about 0.25 inches of rain in some areas, which isn’t much. So if you’re heading out on Thursday, you may want an umbrella. Afterwards, expect much cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies heading into the weekend. In short, this week will be cooler and more seasonable than last week, and we stay dry up until the latter half of the workweek.

Today: A nice, seasonably cool afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and winds coming from the west at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, only a couple degrees below-average. Overall, much cooler than last week. High: 66.

Tonight: A calm night, with mostly clear skies. Barring patchy fog in some valleys, not much fog is expected and nothing eventful is expected tonight. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-40s at the highest. Overall, a chilly but otherwise calm night. Low: 41.

Tuesday: Another nice afternoon, with sunny skies. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s, slightly above-average. Overall, a nice day. High: 70.

Wednesday: Another nice day, with sunny skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-70s, above-average for late-October. Overall, a nice day. High: 72.

