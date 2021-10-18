Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We encountered dreary, overcast skies today. Only a few spotty showers appeared, but all were short-lived and stayed to the north of our viewing area. Clarksburg reached a high of just 60 degrees today, and gusty winds midday made it feel a bit chillier. Winds will die down overnight (except in the mountains-- those gusts will still be around 25mph), but they will pick up again into Monday afternoon for gusts reaching 15-20mph, or about 30mph in the mountains. Clouds will clear overnight as high pressure draws nearer to West Virginia, and the sky will stay clear through Wednesday. High temperatures will steadily increase through Wednesday as well, due to a shift in airflow from northerly to southerly. Monday’s high will reach the mid-60s, and Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s highs will reach the low 70s. A passing cold front on Thursday evening will knock high temperatures down a few degrees and bring us our next chance of rain.

Tonight: Clearing skies and breezy. Low: 41

Tomorrow: Sunny, with winds at 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph. High: 65

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 70

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 72

Thursday: Increasing clouds and a chance of showers in the evening. High: 68

