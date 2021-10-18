Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 18, 2021

Chilly morning, but sunny days ahead!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! After a mixed bag of weather over the weekend, we are looking at a beautiful fall day across our area. Clear skies and slightly cooler than average temperatures are what most of us had today. It was another afternoon of some gusty winds as well, but this will be the last day for those. Overnight the temperatures will again drop down into the lower 30′s in the higher elevations and near 40 or higher in the lowlands. Patchy frost could develop as well in areas that see temperatures lower than 38F. That could be anywhere from Thomas and Davis, down to Elkins and Snowshoe. Tuesday will then be a mild and sunny day with slightly above average highs, and that will be the same for Wednesday as well. Thursday will be our next shot of some showers and thunderstorms moving into our area because of a passing cold front. After the front passes, then we will drop our temperatures back down to below average and have a 20-30% chance of showers into the weekend.

Tonight: Clear skies, then patchy fog developing: Low 40

Tuesday: Fog burning off then sunny skies: High 70

Wednesday: Sunny: High 73

Thursday: Increasing clouds with PM showers and thunderstorms: High 72

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Police: 4 hurt in shooting near Ala. high school football game

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Complete Evening Forecast for Oct 18, 2021
Expected highs for today, October 18, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 18, 2021
10/18/21 Low Temps
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 17, 2021
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast