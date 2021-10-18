Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! After a mixed bag of weather over the weekend, we are looking at a beautiful fall day across our area. Clear skies and slightly cooler than average temperatures are what most of us had today. It was another afternoon of some gusty winds as well, but this will be the last day for those. Overnight the temperatures will again drop down into the lower 30′s in the higher elevations and near 40 or higher in the lowlands. Patchy frost could develop as well in areas that see temperatures lower than 38F. That could be anywhere from Thomas and Davis, down to Elkins and Snowshoe. Tuesday will then be a mild and sunny day with slightly above average highs, and that will be the same for Wednesday as well. Thursday will be our next shot of some showers and thunderstorms moving into our area because of a passing cold front. After the front passes, then we will drop our temperatures back down to below average and have a 20-30% chance of showers into the weekend.

Tonight: Clear skies, then patchy fog developing: Low 40

Tuesday: Fog burning off then sunny skies: High 70

Wednesday: Sunny: High 73

Thursday: Increasing clouds with PM showers and thunderstorms: High 72

