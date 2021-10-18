Advertisement

US park: Rocks tossed down cliffs can kill hikers, climbers

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — A national park in West Virginia is telling visitors they need to stop throwing rocks down cliffs, saying it could kill climbers and hikers below.

A Facebook post by the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve says a rock climber recently reported to park rangers that multiple people were throwing big rocks from the cliffs at Diamond Point on the Endless Wall trail to climbing areas more than 100 feet below.

The park says the climber saw at least one rock fall a couple of feet from someone who was climbing, saying it could have been a fatal accident.

The park says signs instructing people not to throw rocks due to the climbers below are posted at the Diamond Point overlook and the rock climbing access spur trails. The park also says removing rocks damages the park’s natural resources.

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was added as a national park in December.

