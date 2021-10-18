Advertisement

Viewing information announced for WVU - Iowa State game

WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 30 Big 12 Conference home football game against Iowa State will be televised on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET.
WVU Football
WVU Football(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s home football game on Saturday, Oct. 30 against Iowa State will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET.  

West Virginia University will also hold its 31st annual Sports Hall of Fame induction prior to the WVU-Iowa State football game. Induction ceremonies for the 2021 class will begin at 11 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

Tickets are on sale for the Iowa State matchup as well as other remaining home games against Oklahoma State and Texas at WVUGAME.com.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Police: 4 hurt in shooting near Ala. high school football game
Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns

Latest News

Savannah Grant (Courtesy: James Weekly)
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman
US park: Rocks tossed down cliffs can kill hikers, climbers
Park warns about throwing rocks down cliffs
Park warns about throwing rocks down cliffs
After a devastating fire in Buckhannon one local business pushed forward despite losing...
Owner of Sweet A Licious still holding community events after devastating fire