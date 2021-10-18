Viewing information announced for WVU - Iowa State game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s home football game on Saturday, Oct. 30 against Iowa State will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET.

West Virginia University will also hold its 31st annual Sports Hall of Fame induction prior to the WVU-Iowa State football game. Induction ceremonies for the 2021 class will begin at 11 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

Tickets are on sale for the Iowa State matchup as well as other remaining home games against Oklahoma State and Texas at WVUGAME.com.

