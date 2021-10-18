West Virginia Senate set to continue redistricting work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate is set to continue work on its redistricting map after final action was postponed three times.

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene on Monday. Third readings on the proposed 17-district map were postponed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The delays occurred amid the offering of another map Wednesday night that did not include a sponsoring senator. It only was labeled by numbers and letters.

The Senate also has yet to take up the House of Delegates’ redistricting map. The House passed a new single-member district system for all 100 delegates on Wednesday, a change mandated by 2018 legislation. Currently, there are 67 districts and more than half of the House is elected from multiple-member districts.

The Legislature approved a two-district congressional map last week. After the 2020 census, West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats.

