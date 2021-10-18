William “Bill” Ray Lafferty II, 63, of Mt. Clare, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family on Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was born in Clarksburg on June 10, 1958, a son of Phyllis Janice Conley Lafferty Palmer and the late William “Bud” Ray Lafferty. In addition to his father, Bill was preceded in death by two siblings: Yancy Lafferty, and Susan Lafferty; and step-father, George Palmer. Forever cherishing their memories of Bill are two children: William “Bill” Lafferty III and wife, Nanette, of Clarksburg, and Angie Lafferty and fiancé, Jason Goldsmith, of Mt. Clare; five grandchildren: Aerial Bright, Maddison Lafferty, Hailey Bright, Aidan Goldsmith, and Landen Lafferty; one great-grandson, Uriah Hoover; one sister, Faith Lafferty and fiancé, Keith Ray, of Aliquippa, PA; one niece, Roxanne Bumgardner and companion, Brandon Kiser; and two nephews: Bryan Bumgardener and companion, Kaitlyn Mayse, and Bruce Bumgardner and companion, Caitlyn Hogsed. Bill graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1976 and served his country proudly in the United States Army for several years. He continued his education at Fairmont State College and West Virginia University where he graduated with an electrical engineering degree. Bill spent some time employed with Consolidated Mines in WV then relocated to Columbus, OH, to start his journey with RPS/FED EX. He eventually relocated to Atlanta, GA, and spent his last years at Fed Ex as a facility regional maintenance manager. Bill loved his job. He was very committed to helping others be successful in their careers. In 2018, Bill was presented with a 5 Star award, one of the most prestigious in FedEx. He was not only a manager but a great friend. Bill loved hunting, fishing, skiing, and one of his most favorite things in the world was going to the cabin in Dolly Sods to spend time with his best friend, Mark George. In the summer, he could usually be found in his kitchen canning his own hot peppers and making his own cayenne as nothing was too hot for him. Anyone that knew Bill, knew not to be alarmed when he brought out a pill bottle and sat it on a table while eating, as it was full if his own cayenne. He documented his life well by taking pictures everywhere he traveled, which was all over the United States and many other countries. Bill had a great love for music. He could be found listening to anything from opera, country, heavy metal, classic rock, and most usually the blues. He witnessed more live concerts than one could count and had a t-shirt from most. If you knew Bill, he was always the life of the party. When Bill got sick, someone asked him, “what do you do in this situation?” his response… “you plan accordingly, it is what is.” and that he did. “A True leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.” Bill was a great brother, papaw, uncle, and the most of all, a great Dad. He will be missed dearly! Bill’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Bill” Ray Lafferty II. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

