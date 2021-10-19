4 arrested in alleged kidnapping, murder of man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation by the Garrett County Sheriffs Office in Maryland and Preston County Sheriffs Office led to the arrest of three men and one woman on murder and kidnapping charges.

Detectives began an investigation into the kidnapping of Jimmy Barkley, 41, from Oakland, Maryland on October 14, 2021.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that Barkley was taken by force from a residence in Oakland, Maryland to a cabin located near Eglon, West Virginia.

Authorities say the investigation also revealed that during the overnight hours of Tuesday, October 12, Dashawn Scott, 25, and Roy Cheshire, 20, and Andrew Wassick, 24, of Morgantown, West Virginia assisted in locating Barkley inside the Oakland, Maryland residence. The trio allegedly stripped him down, tied him up, and forced him into the vehicle that took him to the cabin.

Authorities say Barkley was turned over to an unknown male who told the suspects to find him. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the wooded area near the cabin shortly thereafter.

Law enforcement conducted multiple operations in Uniontown, Pennsylvania and in Morgantown, West Virginia on October 14. During these operations, Damon Hudgens, 20, Darrell Pettaway, 31, both from Detroit, and Kathryn Rodriguez, 38, and Wassick were arrested on multiple drug charges.

On October 16, Detectives with the Garrett County Sheriffs Office received information regarding the location of the shooting. Deputies responded to the scene and found Barkley dead in the remote area.

As a result of the investigation, Damon Hudgens has been charged with first-degree murder.

In addition, Wassick, Scott and Cheshire have been charged with kidnapping and first-degree and second-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are forthcoming. Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Captain RA Zimmerman at 301-334-1911 or Captain JH Bryan at 304-329-1611.

