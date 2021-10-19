Advertisement

4 arrested in alleged kidnapping, murder of man

An investigation conducted by the Garrett County Sheriffs Office and Preston County Sheriffs Office led to the arrest of four suspects on murder and kidnapping charges.
WV Corrections
WV Corrections(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation by the Garrett County Sheriffs Office in Maryland and Preston County Sheriffs Office led to the arrest of three men and one woman on murder and kidnapping charges.

Detectives began an investigation into the kidnapping of Jimmy Barkley, 41, from Oakland, Maryland on October 14, 2021.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that Barkley was taken by force from a residence in Oakland, Maryland to a cabin located near Eglon, West Virginia.

Authorities say the investigation also revealed that during the overnight hours of Tuesday, October 12, Dashawn Scott, 25, and Roy Cheshire, 20, and Andrew Wassick, 24, of Morgantown, West Virginia assisted in locating Barkley inside the Oakland, Maryland residence. The trio allegedly stripped him down, tied him up, and forced him into the vehicle that took him to the cabin.

Authorities say Barkley was turned over to an unknown male who told the suspects to find him. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the wooded area near the cabin shortly thereafter.

Law enforcement conducted multiple operations in Uniontown, Pennsylvania and in Morgantown, West Virginia on October 14. During these operations, Damon Hudgens, 20, Darrell Pettaway, 31, both from Detroit, and Kathryn Rodriguez, 38, and Wassick were arrested on multiple drug charges.

On October 16, Detectives with the Garrett County Sheriffs Office received information regarding the location of the shooting. Deputies responded to the scene and found Barkley dead in the remote area.

As a result of the investigation, Damon Hudgens has been charged with first-degree murder.

In addition, Wassick, Scott and Cheshire have been charged with kidnapping and first-degree and second-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are forthcoming. Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Captain RA Zimmerman at 301-334-1911 or Captain JH Bryan at 304-329-1611.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
Savannah Grant (Courtesy: James Weekly)
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Marion County Schools bus
About 96 5th graders at Marion County school in quarantine
Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead

Latest News

Deputies say Mitchell Hughes, 30, is accused of shooting and killing a woman before stealing a...
Man accused of killing pregnant woman arrested after fleeing
About 96 5th graders at Marion County school in quarantine
About 96 5th graders at Marion County school in quarantine
Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman
Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman