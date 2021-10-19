About 96 5th graders at Marion County school in quarantine

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - About 96 5th graders attending East Fairmont Middle School (EFMS) are in quarantine, Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage announced Monday.

At Monday night’s board of education meeting, Hage said three EFMS 5th grade students received positive COVID-19 tests Monday, Oct. 18.

“Because we have that lunch time where they are unmasked, and we look at the seating chart and where those students were seated in the cafeteria, it would’ve resulted in about 96 students being quarantined out of that 5th grade class,” says Hage.

Hage says students and parents directly affected have been notified.

