Advertisement

About 96 5th graders at Marion County school in quarantine

Marion County Schools bus
Marion County Schools bus(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - About 96 5th graders attending East Fairmont Middle School (EFMS) are in quarantine, Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage announced Monday.

At Monday night’s board of education meeting, Hage said three EFMS 5th grade students received positive COVID-19 tests Monday, Oct. 18.

“Because we have that lunch time where they are unmasked, and we look at the seating chart and where those students were seated in the cafeteria, it would’ve resulted in about 96 students being quarantined out of that 5th grade class,” says Hage.

Hage says students and parents directly affected have been notified.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
Savannah Grant (Courtesy: James Weekly)
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Vehicle accident in Doddridge County leaves 4 people dead
WVU Football
Viewing information announced for WVU - Iowa State game

Latest News

Residents of Westover demand change after a recording of the city attorney, Tim Stranko,...
Westover residents demand change at city council meeting
Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
The House of Delegates Redistricting Committee released six congressional map proposals on...
West Virginia Senate set to continue redistricting work
Savannah Grant (Courtesy: James Weekly)
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman