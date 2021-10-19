Children found in unlivable conditions; man and woman arrested for child neglect

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – According to deputies, Monday they found children living in a home with animal urine and feces covered floors and no running water.

Deputies say the children were found walking on the filthy floors with bare feet.

In the late afternoon hours of October 18, deputies were contacted by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Child Protective Service to assist them at the home along Collinwood Acres in Oak Hill.

In addition to the unlivable conditions, deputies discovered illegal drugs and other drug paraphernalia inside the home.

CPS took custody of the children, and the Fayette County Animal Control took possession of several animals.

Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, were each charged with 3 counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, possession of narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

