Doddridge County remains one of the last undefeated football teams in the area

Bulldogs sit 5-0 on the season
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Bulldogs have a history of winning.

The team currently sits 5-0 on the season, matching their exact start to the 2020 year.

The Bulldogs have seen the playoffs each of the last four years, and with this year’s team, it is looking to be no different.

