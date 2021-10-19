Advertisement

Ean Hamric break’s Gilmer County’s all-time passing yards record

The senior holds 5,278 career passing yards
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MT. ZION, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County’s Ean Hamric is now the schools all-time passing yards record holder with 5,278 career yards.

The 2020 First Team All-State Quarterback broke the 35 year old record of 5,105 yards in the Titans’ 46-0 victory this evening against Calhoun County.

Hamric has the highest passing average per game in West Virginia of 246.6 yards.

On the season Hamric has totaled 1,480 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

