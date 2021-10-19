Harold H. Shriver, age 94 of Beverly Pike, Grafton, WV passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born February 9, 1927 in Colfax, WV a son of the late Hayward J. and Mildred K. (Travis) Shriver. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ethel May (Plyman) Shriver; one daughter, Susan A. Howell (Charles) of Grafton and one son, Clinton Ray (Marsha Lynn) of Austintown, OH; grandchildren, Amanda Annamarie Howell, Rebecca Kay Howell, Jeffrey Lee Ray, Victoria Ray Haley, Tracey Lynn McCauley, Apryl Pilolli, and Joshua Weimer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis John Shriver and Spencer Alan Shriver. Harold was a forman at Westinghouse in Fairmont for 31 years and was a bus driver for the Taylor County School System The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, October 21st from 1:00 -8:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, with Rev. Bruce Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery 335 Maple Avenue, Fairmont, WV The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shriver family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

