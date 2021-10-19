Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was nice, with seasonable temperatures and sunny skies. Today will continue the trend of beautiful weather, as a high-pressure system brings dry, stable conditions to WV. This afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s, a couple degrees above-average but nice. Tonight, a weak disturbance will bring partly cloudy conditions to WV, but we’re staying dry. We shouldn’t expect much fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. In short, expect another seasonable, nice day. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny once again, with only a few clouds pushing in at times. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the low-70s in some areas. In short, tomorrow will also be a good day to go outside. The nice weather ends Thursday afternoon, as a cold front pushes in from the west and brings scattered showers and storms to WV during the afternoon and evening hours. We won’t see much rain (about 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain). Still, you’ll want an umbrella heading into the evening commute. The front leaves overnight, leaving behind cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Over the weekend, expect highs in the low-60s and mostly cloudy skies, with weak disturbances bringing a chance of rain to WV. In short, the first half of this week will be nice and sunny, with the latter half bringing cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and rain chances.

Today: Another nice afternoon, with sunny skies and little to no clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Overall, a nice day. High: 71.

Tonight: A few clouds roll in from the west, but otherwise, expect partly to mostly clear skies. No rain expected, and we won’t see much patchy fog, if at all. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a calm night, with slightly warmer temperatures than last night. Low: 45.

Wednesday: Another nice afternoon expected, with sunny skies and only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. In short, a nice afternoon. High: 73.

Thursday: Skies start out partly clear in the morning. By late-afternoon into the evening hours, rain showers and even a few thunderstorms push in at times, so we will see rain. We don’t expect much (about 0.25 to 0.5 inches), but still, you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Barring that, expect a mostly cloudy afternoon, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Overall, expect a dreary day. High: 75.

