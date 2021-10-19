Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! It is another beautiful day out there with plenty of sunshine, but this morning our temperatures were lower than yesterday. Canaan Valley reported a low of 31F and Hacker Valley got down to 32F. The anticipated frost that we expected was not reported, even with those low temperatures. Looking forward, our clear skies will start to thicken up as clouds move in for the overnight timeframe. These clouds will only be around overnight, and then we’re back to sunny skies for Wednesday. Morning low will start in the low to middle 40′s and afternoon highs will reach into the lower 70′s. On Thursday we will be looking for a weather system to move into our area and its associated cold front will likely bring us showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon through the late evening. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe and produce large hail. After the cold front moves through on Thursday, will be looking at a cooler air mass moving into our area. Temperatures will come back down to near 60 as our highs all the way through the weekend, and there will also be a chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Thickening clouds: Low 46

Wednesday: Sunny: High 73

Thursday: Partly cloudy, then PM showers and thunderstorms: High 75

Friday: Cooler with PM showers: High 61

