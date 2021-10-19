Latosha “Tosha” Lynn Hubbs, 34, of Roanoke passes away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. She was born in Lewis County on September 8, 1987, the daughter of Claude Scott Fisher and the late Sherri Lynn Queen. In addition to her mother, Tosha was preceded by her aunt, Beverly Queen; and father-in-law, Edward Hubbs. Forever remembering Tosha’s spunky and talented nature is her husband, Robert Hubbs, of Roanoke; father, Claude Scott Fisher; one brother, David Goldsmith and wife, Sarah, of Jane Lew; mother-in-law, Shirley Hubbs, of Roanoke; sister-in-law: Jennifer Lyn Morris and husband, Joe, of Roanoke; four nephews: Joseph Morris, Marcus Morris and wife, Courtney, Michael Morris, and Gabriel Craig; five nieces: Gabriella, Gabriaunah, Gage, Faith, and Olivia Goldsmith; two great nephews: Gauge and Hunter; her faithful K-9 companions: Dixie, Ginger, Cedric, Bobby, and Gracie; and beloved cats: Porkie and Dennis. Tosha was a Christian by faith and attended from Lewis County High School. She worked in sales at Save-A-Lot and was a consultant for Paparazzi Jewelry, Scentsy, and Avon. Out of all her occupations, she enjoyed caring for her home and family the most. Tosha adored spending time spoiling her nieces and nephews and taking them for buggy rides. She took pride in her garden and canning the food she grew. Tosha also made beautiful wreaths and quilts for her family and friends that they will cherish forever. Tosha’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. To honor both Tosha Lynn Hubbs and Karen “Bev” Queen, family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. A Combined Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wease Day officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Latosha “Tosha” Lynn Hubbs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

