Mabel F. (Riley) Davis, age 98 of Bridgeport, WV passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born December 26, 1923 in Williamsburg, KY a daughter of the late John and Henrietta (Rhone) Riley. She is survived by her son, Michael Davis of Bridgeport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit George Davis and one daughter, Connie Davis. Mabel was a registered nurse and homemaker. There will be no funeral home visitation or viewing. At Mabel’s request, she will be cremated. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored to serve the Davis family. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com.

