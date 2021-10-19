Morgantown Girl’s Soccer dominates in Sectional Semi-Finals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Girl’s soccer team was at full speed tonight against Brooke for the first round of soccer sectionals.

The 8-0 victory included goals from Ashleigh Weaver (2), Cloe Ratliff (2), Ariana Borneo, Riley Reeves, Emily Carpenter and Gracie Brown.

The Mohigans will play for the sectional title this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against Wheeling Park.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.