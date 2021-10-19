Advertisement

North Carolina man indicted for bank robberies

Charles Lee Pingley, of Dunn, North Carolina, was indicted today on bank robbery charges, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.
Money
Money(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Lee Pingley, of Dunn, North Carolina, was indicted today on bank robbery charges, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Pingley, 52, was indicted today on two counts of bank robbery. Pingley is accused robbing the Citizens Bank in Randolph County on February 8, 2020, taking a bag filled with $30,216.05 in cash. He is also accused of robbing the same bank on August 6, 2020, taking a bag filled with $25,668 in cash.

Pingley faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case. The FBI and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incidents.

