Philip Barbour boy’s soccer ready to go where they never have before

By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour boy’s soccer team made history last week as the Class of 2022 became the winningest class in program history.

Though the seniors have won 43 games, they are looking to win a few more to get them to somewhere they have never been before - the state tournament.

The Colts will begin sectional play this Thursday as the No. 1 seed.

