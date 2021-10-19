Advertisement

PSC to hold public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water rate cases

The Public Service Commission has scheduled public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate cases for providing water and sewer service.
Water faucet
Water faucet(WLUC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Public Service Commission has scheduled public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate cases for providing water and sewer service.

West Virginia American Water Company has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1% increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne, and Webster counties.  It also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31% increase, for sewer utility service to approximately 1,100 customers in Fayette County.

The Commission will hold public comment hearings on Tuesday, October 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville and on Tuesday, November 2 from 4-6 p.m. at the Public Service Commission Office in Charleston.  Masks are encouraged for those attending.  The evidentiary hearing for these cases will be held November 3-5, beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day.

People may also express their thoughts to the Commission in writing by mailing it to: Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323, or online through the Commission’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us by clicking on “Submit A Comment” in the left column and following the directions provided.

