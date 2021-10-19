Rebecca Ann Rush, 68, of Morgantown passed away at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was born in Clarksburg on December 6, 1952, a daughter of the late Harold Joseph and Geraldine Rouse Scott. She was a member of the Fairmont Eagles and enjoyed dancing. She worked as a Nurse’s Aide. Rebecca most of all enjoyed time with her family and friends. She was especially fond of her fur babies Perky and Little Bit. She is survived by three children Gary Russell Rush, Jr. and companion Jodi Carlton of Bunner Ridge, Bobbie Jo Reese and her husband Steve of Morgantown and Kellie Lynn Green and her husband John of Morgantown; two brothers Fred Scott and Harold Scott, Jr. both of Shinnston; three sisters Vicki Jo Buby and her husband Lloyd of Mannington, Sandra Sue Sigley and her husband Jim of Fairmont and Kim Daughtery and her husband Michael of Mineral Wells; five grandchildren Derik Miller and his wife Shaina, Jonah Green and companion Justin Chechuck, Kyle Green, Sean Green Amber Roupe and her husband Aaron great grandchildren Hunter Roupe and Caden Roupe; In-laws Bernard Rush, Kathleen Harr, Kathy Snider, Donna Rush and Myrtle Sanders, whom she always considered family and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandparents Wilma Lasure and Rebecca J. Scott; father of her children Gary Rush Sr. brothers-in-law Jerry and Keven Rush several aunts and uncles and In-laws Delbert and Nelda Rush. Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with family member Fred Scott officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

