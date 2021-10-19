Suspect in deaths dies in exchange of gunfire with officers

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A couple died of gunshot wounds Monday in West Virginia, and their son was killed in an exchange of gunfire later with law enforcement officers, officials said.

Shots were reported fired at a home in Logan County around 11:30 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find Shawn and Karen Dempsey, both 52, dead of gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.

Deputies said the couple’s son, Shawn Dempsey, 32, was the suspect and took off in the parents’ car after the shooting. The Logan and Mingo counties sheriff’s offices, West Virginia State Police and the state Division of Natural Resources eventually located him.

Deputies said he drove through a roadblock, then drove toward an area in Mingo County where the car became stuck.

Investigators said he shot at officers, who returned fire, killing him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.