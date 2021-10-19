Thomas Fredrick Stark, 73, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord after a courageous battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma on Friday, October 15, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WV Hospice. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on February 9, 1948, a son of the late Hugh Gaines Stark and Sylvia Amelia Hildebrand Stark. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by one aunt, Shirley Schlick; father-in-law, Morris “Smokey” Harsh; mother-in-law, Kathleen Harsh; and his beloved K-9 companion, Maggie. On November 19, 2002, Thomas married the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, Mary Elizabeth Harsh. Together they shared the joys of marriage for nearly 19 years and she will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Thomas’ inspirational nature are his wife, Mary Harsh Harter Stark of Weston; three children: Michelle Fisher and husband, Pete, of West Virginia, Karl Bullen and wife, Susan, of Pennsylvania, and Heather Bullen of Maryland; four grandchildren: Renee Fisher, Troy Fisher and wife, Katelyn, Nicholas Bullen, and Alexander Bullen; two children-of-the-heart: Michelle Harter of Buckhannon, and Richard Harter of Clarksburg; two grandchildren-of-the-heart: Sydney Holland and husband, Ross, and Peyton Ward; and two great-grandchildren-of-the-heart: Jordan Tate and Shelby Holland. At the age of 18, Thomas enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served his country proudly in the Vietnam conflict and earned the title of Aviary Maintenance Sgt. He graduated from Troy University with a Bachelor of Art Degree in Business Management. After graduation, Thomas was employed at various places over the years. He spent time as a Director of Security at the Convention Center and was Deputy Comptroller Clerk in the Comptrollers Office both in Orange County, FL, was owner/operator of Starkwood Designs, and co-owner of Knot Just Stitches. Thomas was Christian by faith. He was an avid member of the NRA, U.S. Concealed Carry Association, and spent many years as a Firearms Safety Course Instructor. He was a strong advocate for veterans battling a disease all to familiar to him, Renal Cell Carcinoma. In his spare time, Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and woodworking. He was also a blog writer for Conservative publications both online and in print. During his childhood, Thomas was an extremely accomplished pianist and performed at the Baltimore Music Festival. Thomas was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed dearly. Thomas’ request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, with MSW Stephanie Lane officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Thomas Fredrick Stark. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

