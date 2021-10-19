Advertisement

Traffic delays expected in Mon County near WVU

Culvert repair and paving work are expected to cause extended traffic delays near WVU.
Source: AP
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of extended traffic delays around the Intersection of WV 705, Patteston Drive, and University Avenue in Monongalia County. The reasons for the delays are culvert repair and paving work.

Lane closures will begin with only one lane open going towards West Virginia University and restricted traffic going towards Morgantown. Lane restrictions will vary as the project progresses. The traffic delays will be Wednesday, October 20 through Friday, November 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their commutes.

