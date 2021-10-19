Advertisement

Westover residents demand change at city council meeting

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents of Westover demand change after a recording of the city attorney, Tim Stranko, surfaced online where he used a derogatory word to describe Monongalia County Delegate Danielle Walker.

Many shared they were not happy with Stranko’s comment and asked him to resign from his position.

However, it was not just citizens that shared disapproval.

“I’d like to join the hundreds of others around Monongalia County and the city calling you relinquish your position of city attorney of Westover,” Councilman Ralph Mullins said.

Mullins proposed a motion where the council would investigate Stranko’s position as city attorney.

However, the motion failed to move forward. Councilman Duane Tatar disagreed with the proposal. As he said, he did not feel there were enough facts to support an investigation.

“Ask yourself a question. Would you like to be investigated for what has been presented to me so far? For example, anonymous tips, one-sided accusations from someone who doesn’t like you. Your social media is not a reference for facts,” Tatar explained.

In addition, Mayor Dave Johnson recently announced that he would not be running for re-election in 2022.

